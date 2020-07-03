Rent Calculator
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:01 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1005 Cherrywood Drive
1005 Cherrywood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1005 Cherrywood Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Estates-Heights
Amenities
granite counters
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New paint, new tile flooring, Granite counter tops
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1005 Cherrywood Drive have any available units?
1005 Cherrywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 1005 Cherrywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Cherrywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Cherrywood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1005 Cherrywood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1005 Cherrywood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1005 Cherrywood Drive offers parking.
Does 1005 Cherrywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Cherrywood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Cherrywood Drive have a pool?
No, 1005 Cherrywood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Cherrywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1005 Cherrywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Cherrywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 Cherrywood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 Cherrywood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1005 Cherrywood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
