All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1001 Carroll Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
1001 Carroll Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 32
1001 Carroll Drive
1001 Carroll Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1001 Carroll Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Axe
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3BR, 2BA home with open floor plan. Half of garage converted into utility room. Plenty of storage in eat-in kitchen. Features living room and dining room. Backyard has large shade trees.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1001 Carroll Drive have any available units?
1001 Carroll Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1001 Carroll Drive have?
Some of 1001 Carroll Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1001 Carroll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Carroll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Carroll Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1001 Carroll Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1001 Carroll Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1001 Carroll Drive offers parking.
Does 1001 Carroll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Carroll Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Carroll Drive have a pool?
No, 1001 Carroll Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1001 Carroll Drive have accessible units?
No, 1001 Carroll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Carroll Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 Carroll Drive has units with dishwashers.
