1000 W Avenue D
Last updated April 8 2019 at 10:07 PM
1 of 23
1000 W Avenue D
1000 West Avenue D
·
No Longer Available
Location
1000 West Avenue D, Garland, TX 75040
Hiland
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
This is a must see and must grab 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1,872 sqft of spacious living space!
Dont miss your chance to steal this adorable property and make it yours!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1000 W Avenue D have any available units?
1000 W Avenue D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 1000 W Avenue D currently offering any rent specials?
1000 W Avenue D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 W Avenue D pet-friendly?
No, 1000 W Avenue D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1000 W Avenue D offer parking?
No, 1000 W Avenue D does not offer parking.
Does 1000 W Avenue D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 W Avenue D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 W Avenue D have a pool?
No, 1000 W Avenue D does not have a pool.
Does 1000 W Avenue D have accessible units?
No, 1000 W Avenue D does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 W Avenue D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 W Avenue D has units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 W Avenue D have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 W Avenue D does not have units with air conditioning.
