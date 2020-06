8346 PARK LANE DR

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

GET AWAY FROM THE HUSTLE AND BUSTLE OF THE CITY AT THIS AWESOME RETREAT AT JUST MINUTES AWAY FROM SHOPPING AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS. NEWLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUTSIDE. NEW DISHWASHER, NEW BLINDS AND FULLY LANDSCAPED. MARBLE TRAVERTINE & GRANITE FLOORS IN ENTRY, POWDER, HALL, KITCHEN & BREAKFAST OVERSIZE LIVING RM WITH HIGH CEILINGS & ROCK FIREPLACE. SPACIOUS MASTER RM DOWNSTAIRS WITH OUTSIDE ACCESS. TWO TRANE HIGH EFFICIENT AC UNITS. THIS HOME IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION AND IN A VERY PRIVATE LOCATION. MUST SEE