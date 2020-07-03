All apartments in Galveston
University Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

University Place

711 8th St Mary's Blvd · (409) 231-6204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

711 8th St Mary's Blvd, Galveston, TX 77550
East End Historic District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$857

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

Unit 08 · Avail. now

$857

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

Unit 06 · Avail. now

$857

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19 · Avail. now

$1,035

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 936 sqft

Unit 17 · Avail. now

$1,035

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 936 sqft

Unit 15 · Avail. now

$1,035

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 936 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from University Place.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
courtyard

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: 65 lb Weight Limit, No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Assigned Covered Parking.
Storage Details: Storage Lockers in Carports

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does University Place have any available units?
University Place has 10 units available starting at $857 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does University Place have?
Some of University Place's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is University Place currently offering any rent specials?
University Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is University Place pet-friendly?
Yes, University Place is pet friendly.
Does University Place offer parking?
Yes, University Place offers parking.
Does University Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, University Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does University Place have a pool?
No, University Place does not have a pool.
Does University Place have accessible units?
No, University Place does not have accessible units.
Does University Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, University Place has units with dishwashers.
Does University Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, University Place has units with air conditioning.
