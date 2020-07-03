All apartments in Galveston
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:00 PM

Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes

7400 Jones Dr · (409) 209-8164
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7400 Jones Dr, Galveston, TX 77551
Offatts Bayou

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2922 · Avail. Sep 19

$855

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit 3015 · Avail. now

$875

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

Unit 3024 · Avail. Sep 19

$875

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

See 36+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2422 · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 926 sqft

Unit 1722 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 926 sqft

Unit 2721 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

See 25+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
w/d hookup
air conditioning
patio / balcony
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
dog park
hot tub
volleyball court
Welcome home to Island Bay, the best waterfront living in Galveston, Texas! Our beautiful community is within walking distance to several popular Galveston destinations including Moody Gardens and Schlitterbahn and a short drive to the Galveston Pier. Our family oriented community is also ideally located within walking distance to schools and a 10 minute drive to Texas A&M. Island Bay is excited to offer bright, airy and spacious floor plans that were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. Choose from several one or two bedroom apartment homes that feature a gourmet kitchen with a built-in microwave, two-toned paint and crown molding. Select homes feature french doors, hardwood floors and washer and dryer connections. Island Bay has many amenities for our residents including Fishing Piers, a 24 Hour Business Center, 24 Hour Fitness Center and 24 Hour access to the Clubhouse all while being the only community on the Island with direct access to the Bay/Gulf. Give us a call to schedule your personal tour, we're just waiting to help you choose your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1x1 $100 & for a 2x2 $200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 (first pet), $100 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, Weight limit: 100 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes have any available units?
Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes has 67 units available starting at $855 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes have?
Some of Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
No, Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.

