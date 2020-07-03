Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave w/d hookup air conditioning patio / balcony extra storage granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly dog park hot tub volleyball court

Welcome home to Island Bay, the best waterfront living in Galveston, Texas! Our beautiful community is within walking distance to several popular Galveston destinations including Moody Gardens and Schlitterbahn and a short drive to the Galveston Pier. Our family oriented community is also ideally located within walking distance to schools and a 10 minute drive to Texas A&M. Island Bay is excited to offer bright, airy and spacious floor plans that were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. Choose from several one or two bedroom apartment homes that feature a gourmet kitchen with a built-in microwave, two-toned paint and crown molding. Select homes feature french doors, hardwood floors and washer and dryer connections. Island Bay has many amenities for our residents including Fishing Piers, a 24 Hour Business Center, 24 Hour Fitness Center and 24 Hour access to the Clubhouse all while being the only community on the Island with direct access to the Bay/Gulf. Give us a call to schedule your personal tour, we're just waiting to help you choose your new home!