Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes.

Lease Length: 6-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1x1 $100 & for a 2x2 $200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 (first pet), $100 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, Weight limit: 100 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units