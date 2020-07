Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly bike storage carport courtyard hot tub internet access

Carelton Courtyard Apartments in Galveston, Texas will enrich your lifestyle with distinctive apartment living. Ideally located within walking/biking distance to UTMB, our community boasts spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes and our residents enjoy a full suite of amenities including well-equipped kitchens, ample storage, and free high speed Internet. Our gated community includes an on-site management and maintenance staff to promptly handle any issues, laundry facilities for all of your clothing care needs, and an overall maintenance-free lifestyle. We invite you to come home today! Schedule a tour with our leasing team and discover how wonderful life can be at Carelton Courtyard Apartments.