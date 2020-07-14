Ashton Place Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard dog park on-site laundry playground pool dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed accessible parking cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access online portal

Located just a block from the seawall and minutes from Galveston's best dining, shopping and entertainment, Ashton Place has it all! Ashton Place's apartment homes are best known for their variety of spacious floor plans. Each one offers a unique design, providing the comfort and amenities you need. Outside, we invite you to relax in the pool, play in the playground or bask in the sun. Our friendly knowledgeable staff is available on-site, 24-hours a day to assist with all your needs. There is so much our community has to offer, come see why Ashton Place is the place for you!