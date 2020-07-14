All apartments in Galveston
Ashton Place Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:03 AM

Ashton Place Apartments

3219 69th St · (409) 359-4932
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3219 69th St, Galveston, TX 77551
Lake Madeline

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0.102 · Avail. Sep 2

$860

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0.98 · Avail. Sep 11

$980

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 0.119 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,010

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 0.46 · Avail. now

$1,075

2 Bed · 2 Bath

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ashton Place Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
on-site laundry
playground
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
accessible
parking
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Located just a block from the seawall and minutes from&nbsp;Galveston's best&nbsp;dining, shopping and entertainment, Ashton Place has it all! Ashton Place's apartment homes are best known for&nbsp;their variety of spacious floor plans.&nbsp;Each one offers a unique design, providing the comfort and amenities&nbsp;you need. Outside, we invite you to relax in the pool, play in the playground or bask in the sun. Our friendly knowledgeable staff is available on-site, 24-hours a day&nbsp;to assist with all your needs. There is so much&nbsp;our community has to offer, come see why&nbsp;Ashton Place is the place for you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
fee: 200.00
restrictions: No weight limit, breed restrictions do apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Please call for parking information.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $50-$125/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ashton Place Apartments have any available units?
Ashton Place Apartments has 9 units available starting at $860 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Ashton Place Apartments have?
Some of Ashton Place Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ashton Place Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Ashton Place Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ashton Place Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Ashton Place Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Ashton Place Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Ashton Place Apartments offers parking.
Does Ashton Place Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ashton Place Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ashton Place Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Ashton Place Apartments has a pool.
Does Ashton Place Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Ashton Place Apartments has accessible units.
Does Ashton Place Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ashton Place Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Ashton Place Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ashton Place Apartments has units with air conditioning.
