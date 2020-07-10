Rent Calculator
Home
/
Galveston, TX
/
7302 Jones Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7302 Jones Drive
7302 Jones Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7302 Jones Drive, Galveston, TX 77551
Offatts Bayou
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large rooms. Large bonus room and powder room downstairs. Attached 2 car garage. Main living, kitchen, and bedrooms upstairs. Nice corner lot.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7302 Jones Drive have any available units?
7302 Jones Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Galveston, TX
.
Is 7302 Jones Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7302 Jones Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7302 Jones Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7302 Jones Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Galveston
.
Does 7302 Jones Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7302 Jones Drive offers parking.
Does 7302 Jones Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7302 Jones Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7302 Jones Drive have a pool?
No, 7302 Jones Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7302 Jones Drive have accessible units?
No, 7302 Jones Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7302 Jones Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7302 Jones Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7302 Jones Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7302 Jones Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
