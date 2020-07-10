6424 Central City Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access

We will help you set up utilities, rent furniture, find movers and anything else you need; new islanders are our specialty! Live easy a block from the beach near the most popular attractions, restaurants, grocery stores and only 5 miles to the campuses and hospital!



We provide helpful office personnel 7 days a week, 24 emergency maintenance service, and a 24 hour on-call answering service. Enjoy catching an array of fish at our on-site fishing pier & gazebo then cook it up at our BBQ area, and cool off (or just study) at our 2 relaxing pools! We also include a full gym membership to Total Fitness that also allows you access to their group classes.



Cant stop by for a tour? No problem! We will gladly help you decide by sending pictures of your apartment via internet/email. You can apply online today!

We have something for everyone at Village by the Sea, call to see what we can do for you!