All apartments in Galveston
Find more places like 6424 Central City Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Galveston, TX
/
6424 Central City Blvd
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

6424 Central City Blvd

6424 Central City Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Galveston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6424 Central City Boulevard, Galveston, TX 77551
Central City

Amenities

24hr maintenance
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
We will help you set up utilities, rent furniture, find movers and anything else you need; new islanders are our specialty! Live easy a block from the beach near the most popular attractions, restaurants, grocery stores and only 5 miles to the campuses and hospital!

We provide helpful office personnel 7 days a week, 24 emergency maintenance service, and a 24 hour on-call answering service. Enjoy catching an array of fish at our on-site fishing pier & gazebo then cook it up at our BBQ area, and cool off (or just study) at our 2 relaxing pools! We also include a full gym membership to Total Fitness that also allows you access to their group classes.

Cant stop by for a tour? No problem! We will gladly help you decide by sending pictures of your apartment via internet/email. You can apply online today!
We have something for everyone at Village by the Sea, call to see what we can do for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6424 Central City Blvd have any available units?
6424 Central City Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galveston, TX.
What amenities does 6424 Central City Blvd have?
Some of 6424 Central City Blvd's amenities include 24hr maintenance, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6424 Central City Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6424 Central City Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6424 Central City Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 6424 Central City Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Galveston.
Does 6424 Central City Blvd offer parking?
No, 6424 Central City Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 6424 Central City Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6424 Central City Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6424 Central City Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 6424 Central City Blvd has a pool.
Does 6424 Central City Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6424 Central City Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6424 Central City Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6424 Central City Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6424 Central City Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6424 Central City Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Marina
210 Strand St
Galveston, TX 77550
The Club of the Isle
3433 Cove View Blvd
Galveston, TX 77554
Campeche Cove
3428 Cove View Blvd
Galveston, TX 77554
Carelton Courtyard
215 Market St
Galveston, TX 77550
Ashton Place Apartments
3219 69th St
Galveston, TX 77551
University Place
711 8th St Mary's Blvd
Galveston, TX 77550
Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes
7400 Jones Dr
Galveston, TX 77551
Park at Cedar Lawn Apartments
4400 Avenue N
Galveston, TX 77550

Similar Pages

Galveston 1 BedroomsGalveston 2 Bedrooms
Galveston Apartments with ParkingGalveston Cheap Places
Galveston Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX
Richmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas Medical BranchGalveston College
University of Houston-Clear LakeSan Jacinto Community College
Baylor College of Medicine