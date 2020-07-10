All apartments in Galveston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5809 Ave R

5809 Avenue R · No Longer Available
Location

5809 Avenue R, Galveston, TX 77551
Bayou Shore

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Cute & clean 1 bedroom patio home. Open concept living/dining area with a convenient breakfast bar. Central AC and a nice yard. Landlord pays water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5809 Ave R have any available units?
5809 Ave R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galveston, TX.
Is 5809 Ave R currently offering any rent specials?
5809 Ave R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5809 Ave R pet-friendly?
No, 5809 Ave R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Galveston.
Does 5809 Ave R offer parking?
No, 5809 Ave R does not offer parking.
Does 5809 Ave R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5809 Ave R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5809 Ave R have a pool?
No, 5809 Ave R does not have a pool.
Does 5809 Ave R have accessible units?
No, 5809 Ave R does not have accessible units.
Does 5809 Ave R have units with dishwashers?
No, 5809 Ave R does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5809 Ave R have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5809 Ave R has units with air conditioning.

