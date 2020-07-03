All apartments in Galveston
Location

5718 Avenue Q 1/2, Galveston, TX 77551
Bayou Shore

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Great location. Close to 61st St. Large 3/2 "garden" style home- one of 5 built around courtyard. Covered parking in rear. Large rooms. Private patio. Tile floors. Clean and neat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5718 Ave Q have any available units?
5718 Ave Q doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galveston, TX.
Is 5718 Ave Q currently offering any rent specials?
5718 Ave Q is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5718 Ave Q pet-friendly?
No, 5718 Ave Q is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Galveston.
Does 5718 Ave Q offer parking?
Yes, 5718 Ave Q offers parking.
Does 5718 Ave Q have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5718 Ave Q does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5718 Ave Q have a pool?
No, 5718 Ave Q does not have a pool.
Does 5718 Ave Q have accessible units?
No, 5718 Ave Q does not have accessible units.
Does 5718 Ave Q have units with dishwashers?
No, 5718 Ave Q does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5718 Ave Q have units with air conditioning?
No, 5718 Ave Q does not have units with air conditioning.

