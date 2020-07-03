Rent Calculator
Home
/
Galveston, TX
/
5718 Ave Q
Last updated July 16 2019 at 2:58 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5718 Ave Q
5718 Avenue Q 1/2
·
No Longer Available
Location
5718 Avenue Q 1/2, Galveston, TX 77551
Bayou Shore
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Great location. Close to 61st St. Large 3/2 "garden" style home- one of 5 built around courtyard. Covered parking in rear. Large rooms. Private patio. Tile floors. Clean and neat.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5718 Ave Q have any available units?
5718 Ave Q doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Galveston, TX
.
Is 5718 Ave Q currently offering any rent specials?
5718 Ave Q is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5718 Ave Q pet-friendly?
No, 5718 Ave Q is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Galveston
.
Does 5718 Ave Q offer parking?
Yes, 5718 Ave Q offers parking.
Does 5718 Ave Q have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5718 Ave Q does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5718 Ave Q have a pool?
No, 5718 Ave Q does not have a pool.
Does 5718 Ave Q have accessible units?
No, 5718 Ave Q does not have accessible units.
Does 5718 Ave Q have units with dishwashers?
No, 5718 Ave Q does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5718 Ave Q have units with air conditioning?
No, 5718 Ave Q does not have units with air conditioning.
