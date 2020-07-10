All apartments in Galveston
Last updated June 13 2019 at 2:03 AM

5716 Q

5716 Avenue Q · No Longer Available
Location

5716 Avenue Q, Galveston, TX 77551
Bayou Shore

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Large brick home is one of 5 built around a private courtyard. large rooms, HVAC, tile floors, private patio, covered parking. W/D included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5716 Q have any available units?
5716 Q doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galveston, TX.
What amenities does 5716 Q have?
Some of 5716 Q's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5716 Q currently offering any rent specials?
5716 Q is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5716 Q pet-friendly?
No, 5716 Q is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Galveston.
Does 5716 Q offer parking?
Yes, 5716 Q offers parking.
Does 5716 Q have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5716 Q does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5716 Q have a pool?
No, 5716 Q does not have a pool.
Does 5716 Q have accessible units?
No, 5716 Q does not have accessible units.
Does 5716 Q have units with dishwashers?
No, 5716 Q does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5716 Q have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5716 Q has units with air conditioning.

