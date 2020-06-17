Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath coastal cottage with spacious rooms and original hardwood floors. Fresh paint and lots of recent improvements. Extra wide front porch and a one car attached garage. Large backyard perfect for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5312 Ave O have any available units?
5312 Ave O doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galveston, TX.
Is 5312 Ave O currently offering any rent specials?
5312 Ave O is not currently offering any rent specials.