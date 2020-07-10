Rent Calculator
All apartments in Galveston
Find more places like 5020 Bernardo De Galvez Avenue - Front.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Galveston, TX
/
5020 Bernardo De Galvez Avenue - Front
Last updated January 16 2020 at 6:20 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5020 Bernardo De Galvez Avenue - Front
5020 Avenue P Rear
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Galveston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5020 Avenue P Rear, Galveston, TX 77551
Lasker Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Cute 2/1 in great location. Hardwood floors in living area. Laminate floors in bedrooms. Central air/heat. Washer/Dryer connections in large utility room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5020 Bernardo De Galvez Avenue - Front have any available units?
5020 Bernardo De Galvez Avenue - Front doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Galveston, TX
.
Is 5020 Bernardo De Galvez Avenue - Front currently offering any rent specials?
5020 Bernardo De Galvez Avenue - Front is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5020 Bernardo De Galvez Avenue - Front pet-friendly?
No, 5020 Bernardo De Galvez Avenue - Front is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Galveston
.
Does 5020 Bernardo De Galvez Avenue - Front offer parking?
No, 5020 Bernardo De Galvez Avenue - Front does not offer parking.
Does 5020 Bernardo De Galvez Avenue - Front have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5020 Bernardo De Galvez Avenue - Front does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5020 Bernardo De Galvez Avenue - Front have a pool?
No, 5020 Bernardo De Galvez Avenue - Front does not have a pool.
Does 5020 Bernardo De Galvez Avenue - Front have accessible units?
No, 5020 Bernardo De Galvez Avenue - Front does not have accessible units.
Does 5020 Bernardo De Galvez Avenue - Front have units with dishwashers?
No, 5020 Bernardo De Galvez Avenue - Front does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5020 Bernardo De Galvez Avenue - Front have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5020 Bernardo De Galvez Avenue - Front has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
