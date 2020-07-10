All apartments in Galveston
5020 Bernardo De Galvez Avenue - Front

5020 Avenue P Rear · No Longer Available
Location

5020 Avenue P Rear, Galveston, TX 77551
Lasker Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Cute 2/1 in great location. Hardwood floors in living area. Laminate floors in bedrooms. Central air/heat. Washer/Dryer connections in large utility room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5020 Bernardo De Galvez Avenue - Front have any available units?
5020 Bernardo De Galvez Avenue - Front doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galveston, TX.
Is 5020 Bernardo De Galvez Avenue - Front currently offering any rent specials?
5020 Bernardo De Galvez Avenue - Front is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5020 Bernardo De Galvez Avenue - Front pet-friendly?
No, 5020 Bernardo De Galvez Avenue - Front is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Galveston.
Does 5020 Bernardo De Galvez Avenue - Front offer parking?
No, 5020 Bernardo De Galvez Avenue - Front does not offer parking.
Does 5020 Bernardo De Galvez Avenue - Front have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5020 Bernardo De Galvez Avenue - Front does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5020 Bernardo De Galvez Avenue - Front have a pool?
No, 5020 Bernardo De Galvez Avenue - Front does not have a pool.
Does 5020 Bernardo De Galvez Avenue - Front have accessible units?
No, 5020 Bernardo De Galvez Avenue - Front does not have accessible units.
Does 5020 Bernardo De Galvez Avenue - Front have units with dishwashers?
No, 5020 Bernardo De Galvez Avenue - Front does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5020 Bernardo De Galvez Avenue - Front have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5020 Bernardo De Galvez Avenue - Front has units with air conditioning.

