All apartments in Galveston
Find more places like 5011 Ave R.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Galveston, TX
/
5011 Ave R
Last updated January 9 2020 at 5:21 AM

5011 Ave R

5011 Avenue R · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Galveston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5011 Avenue R, Galveston, TX 77551
Lasker Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Cute shotgun style home on large lot. Clean laminate flooring throughout and cute kitchen with breakfast bar. Fenced in yard. Washer/dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5011 Ave R have any available units?
5011 Ave R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galveston, TX.
Is 5011 Ave R currently offering any rent specials?
5011 Ave R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5011 Ave R pet-friendly?
No, 5011 Ave R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Galveston.
Does 5011 Ave R offer parking?
No, 5011 Ave R does not offer parking.
Does 5011 Ave R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5011 Ave R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5011 Ave R have a pool?
No, 5011 Ave R does not have a pool.
Does 5011 Ave R have accessible units?
No, 5011 Ave R does not have accessible units.
Does 5011 Ave R have units with dishwashers?
No, 5011 Ave R does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5011 Ave R have units with air conditioning?
No, 5011 Ave R does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Club of the Isle
3433 Cove View Blvd
Galveston, TX 77554
Campeche Cove
3428 Cove View Blvd
Galveston, TX 77554
Carelton Courtyard
215 Market St
Galveston, TX 77550
Ashton Place Apartments
3219 69th St
Galveston, TX 77551
University Place
711 8th St Mary's Blvd
Galveston, TX 77550
Stewart's Landing
3002 69th St
Galveston, TX 77551
Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes
7400 Jones Dr
Galveston, TX 77551
Captain's Landing
3102 69th St
Galveston, TX 77551

Similar Pages

Galveston 1 BedroomsGalveston 2 Bedrooms
Galveston Apartments with ParkingGalveston Cheap Places
Galveston Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX
Richmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas Medical BranchGalveston College
University of Houston-Clear LakeSan Jacinto Community College
Baylor College of Medicine