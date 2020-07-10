4628 Avenue Q 1/2, Galveston, TX 77551 Lasker Park
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming mid-island bungalow with beautiful hardwood floors and large 2 car attached garage. Kitchen updated with granite counter tops and new cabinets. Convenient layout with large bathroom and additional half bath off master. Corner lot with lots of yard space. Centrally located on quiet street. Good credit and references a must.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4628 Ave Q 1/2 have any available units?
4628 Ave Q 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galveston, TX.
What amenities does 4628 Ave Q 1/2 have?
Some of 4628 Ave Q 1/2's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4628 Ave Q 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
4628 Ave Q 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.