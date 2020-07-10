All apartments in Galveston
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:02 AM

4628 Ave Q 1/2

4628 Avenue Q 1/2 · No Longer Available
Location

4628 Avenue Q 1/2, Galveston, TX 77551
Lasker Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming mid-island bungalow with beautiful hardwood floors and large 2 car attached garage. Kitchen updated with granite counter tops and new cabinets. Convenient layout with large bathroom and additional half bath off master. Corner lot with lots of yard space. Centrally located on quiet street. Good credit and references a must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4628 Ave Q 1/2 have any available units?
4628 Ave Q 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galveston, TX.
What amenities does 4628 Ave Q 1/2 have?
Some of 4628 Ave Q 1/2's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4628 Ave Q 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
4628 Ave Q 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4628 Ave Q 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 4628 Ave Q 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Galveston.
Does 4628 Ave Q 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 4628 Ave Q 1/2 offers parking.
Does 4628 Ave Q 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4628 Ave Q 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4628 Ave Q 1/2 have a pool?
No, 4628 Ave Q 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 4628 Ave Q 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 4628 Ave Q 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4628 Ave Q 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4628 Ave Q 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4628 Ave Q 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4628 Ave Q 1/2 does not have units with air conditioning.

