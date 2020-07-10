All apartments in Galveston
Find more places like 4505 Ave K.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Galveston, TX
/
4505 Ave K
Last updated January 16 2020 at 8:46 PM

4505 Ave K

4505 Avenue K · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Galveston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4505 Avenue K, Galveston, TX 77551
Carver Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
EASY TO SHOW. VACANT. NICE CLEAN 2 BR UNIT IN DUPLEX. NOTE: THE 21 X 11 KITCHEN AND 21 X 11 LIVING ROOM IS A SINGLE OPEN LIVING AREA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4505 Ave K have any available units?
4505 Ave K doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galveston, TX.
Is 4505 Ave K currently offering any rent specials?
4505 Ave K is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4505 Ave K pet-friendly?
No, 4505 Ave K is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Galveston.
Does 4505 Ave K offer parking?
No, 4505 Ave K does not offer parking.
Does 4505 Ave K have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4505 Ave K does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4505 Ave K have a pool?
No, 4505 Ave K does not have a pool.
Does 4505 Ave K have accessible units?
No, 4505 Ave K does not have accessible units.
Does 4505 Ave K have units with dishwashers?
No, 4505 Ave K does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4505 Ave K have units with air conditioning?
No, 4505 Ave K does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Marina
210 Strand St
Galveston, TX 77550
The Club of the Isle
3433 Cove View Blvd
Galveston, TX 77554
Campeche Cove
3428 Cove View Blvd
Galveston, TX 77554
Ashton Place Apartments
3219 69th St
Galveston, TX 77551
University Place
711 8th St Mary's Blvd
Galveston, TX 77550
Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes
7400 Jones Dr
Galveston, TX 77551
Captain's Landing
3102 69th St
Galveston, TX 77551
Park at Cedar Lawn Apartments
4400 Avenue N
Galveston, TX 77550

Similar Pages

Galveston 1 BedroomsGalveston 2 Bedrooms
Galveston Apartments with ParkingGalveston Cheap Places
Galveston Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX
Richmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas Medical BranchGalveston College
University of Houston-Clear LakeSan Jacinto Community College
Baylor College of Medicine