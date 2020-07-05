All apartments in Galveston
Find more places like 3 Colony Park Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Galveston, TX
/
3 Colony Park Circle
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:52 PM

3 Colony Park Circle

3 Colony Park Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Galveston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3 Colony Park Circle, Galveston, TX 77551
Lake Madeline

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Splendid Colony Park house with 4 bedrooms, 2. baths and a very private pool with waterfall and hot tub. Update kitchen with long island and service bar, stainless appliances. Open floor plan with lots of windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Colony Park Circle have any available units?
3 Colony Park Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galveston, TX.
What amenities does 3 Colony Park Circle have?
Some of 3 Colony Park Circle's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Colony Park Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3 Colony Park Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Colony Park Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3 Colony Park Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Galveston.
Does 3 Colony Park Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3 Colony Park Circle offers parking.
Does 3 Colony Park Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Colony Park Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Colony Park Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3 Colony Park Circle has a pool.
Does 3 Colony Park Circle have accessible units?
No, 3 Colony Park Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Colony Park Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Colony Park Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Colony Park Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Colony Park Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Club of the Isle
3433 Cove View Blvd
Galveston, TX 77554
Campeche Cove
3428 Cove View Blvd
Galveston, TX 77554
Carelton Courtyard
215 Market St
Galveston, TX 77550
Ashton Place Apartments
3219 69th St
Galveston, TX 77551
University Place
711 8th St Mary's Blvd
Galveston, TX 77550
Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes
7400 Jones Dr
Galveston, TX 77551
Captain's Landing
3102 69th St
Galveston, TX 77551
Park at Cedar Lawn Apartments
4400 Avenue N
Galveston, TX 77550

Similar Pages

Galveston 1 BedroomsGalveston 2 Bedrooms
Galveston Apartments with ParkingGalveston Cheap Places
Galveston Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX
Richmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas Medical BranchGalveston College
University of Houston-Clear LakeSan Jacinto Community College
Baylor College of Medicine