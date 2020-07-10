2510 Cedar Street, Galveston, TX 77551 Lake Madeline
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
furnished
2510 Cedar Available 09/01/19 - Fully furnished 2 bedroom 1 bath with granite countertops, private garage & backyard with screened in porch perfect for entertaining! Available starting September 1. Call us to see it today!
(RLNE4189883)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2510 Cedar have any available units?
2510 Cedar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galveston, TX.
What amenities does 2510 Cedar have?
Some of 2510 Cedar's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 Cedar currently offering any rent specials?
2510 Cedar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 Cedar pet-friendly?
Yes, 2510 Cedar is pet friendly.
Does 2510 Cedar offer parking?
Yes, 2510 Cedar offers parking.
Does 2510 Cedar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2510 Cedar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 Cedar have a pool?
No, 2510 Cedar does not have a pool.
Does 2510 Cedar have accessible units?
No, 2510 Cedar does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 Cedar have units with dishwashers?
No, 2510 Cedar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2510 Cedar have units with air conditioning?
No, 2510 Cedar does not have units with air conditioning.
