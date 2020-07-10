Quiet four unit complex. This unit is on the second level and is approx 2,000sf. Perfect size for a family or college roommate situation. Three bedrooms / 2 baths. Large kitchen and utility room. Screened in porch.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2201 48th have any available units?
2201 48th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galveston, TX.
Is 2201 48th currently offering any rent specials?
2201 48th is not currently offering any rent specials.