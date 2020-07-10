All apartments in Galveston
Last updated September 19 2019 at 6:46 PM

2201 48th

2201 48th St · No Longer Available
Location

2201 48th St, Galveston, TX 77551
Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Quiet four unit complex. This unit is on the second level and is approx 2,000sf. Perfect size for a family or college roommate situation. Three bedrooms / 2 baths. Large kitchen and utility room. Screened in porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 48th have any available units?
2201 48th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galveston, TX.
Is 2201 48th currently offering any rent specials?
2201 48th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 48th pet-friendly?
No, 2201 48th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Galveston.
Does 2201 48th offer parking?
No, 2201 48th does not offer parking.
Does 2201 48th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 48th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 48th have a pool?
No, 2201 48th does not have a pool.
Does 2201 48th have accessible units?
No, 2201 48th does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 48th have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 48th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2201 48th have units with air conditioning?
No, 2201 48th does not have units with air conditioning.

