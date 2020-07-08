Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Galveston
Find more places like 1717 51st Street - 1715 51st St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Galveston, TX
/
1717 51st Street - 1715 51st St.
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:01 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1717 51st Street - 1715 51st St.
1717 51st Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Galveston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1717 51st Street, Galveston, TX 77551
Bayou Shore
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath right off of 51st St. in the heart of Galveston. Parking and garage storage below.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1717 51st Street - 1715 51st St. have any available units?
1717 51st Street - 1715 51st St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Galveston, TX
.
What amenities does 1717 51st Street - 1715 51st St. have?
Some of 1717 51st Street - 1715 51st St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1717 51st Street - 1715 51st St. currently offering any rent specials?
1717 51st Street - 1715 51st St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 51st Street - 1715 51st St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1717 51st Street - 1715 51st St. is pet friendly.
Does 1717 51st Street - 1715 51st St. offer parking?
Yes, 1717 51st Street - 1715 51st St. offers parking.
Does 1717 51st Street - 1715 51st St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 51st Street - 1715 51st St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 51st Street - 1715 51st St. have a pool?
No, 1717 51st Street - 1715 51st St. does not have a pool.
Does 1717 51st Street - 1715 51st St. have accessible units?
No, 1717 51st Street - 1715 51st St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 51st Street - 1715 51st St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1717 51st Street - 1715 51st St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1717 51st Street - 1715 51st St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1717 51st Street - 1715 51st St. has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Club of the Isle
3433 Cove View Blvd
Galveston, TX 77554
Campeche Cove
3428 Cove View Blvd
Galveston, TX 77554
Carelton Courtyard
215 Market St
Galveston, TX 77550
University Place
711 8th St Mary's Blvd
Galveston, TX 77550
Stewart's Landing
3002 69th St
Galveston, TX 77551
Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes
7400 Jones Dr
Galveston, TX 77551
Captain's Landing
3102 69th St
Galveston, TX 77551
Park at Cedar Lawn Apartments
4400 Avenue N
Galveston, TX 77550
Similar Pages
Galveston 1 Bedrooms
Galveston 2 Bedrooms
Galveston Apartments with Parking
Galveston Cheap Places
Galveston Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Humble, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Stafford, TX
Atascocita, TX
Webster, TX
Lake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TX
Richmond, TX
La Porte, TX
Deer Park, TX
Dickinson, TX
Friendswood, TX
Jersey Village, TX
Seabrook, TX
Angleton, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Galveston College
University of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community College
Baylor College of Medicine