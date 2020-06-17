All apartments in Galveston
1717 51st Street - 1715 51st St.

1717 51st St · No Longer Available
Location

1717 51st St, Galveston, TX 77551
Bayou Shore

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath right off of 51st St. in the heart of Galveston. Parking and garage storage below.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 51st Street - 1715 51st St. have any available units?
1717 51st Street - 1715 51st St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galveston, TX.
What amenities does 1717 51st Street - 1715 51st St. have?
Some of 1717 51st Street - 1715 51st St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 51st Street - 1715 51st St. currently offering any rent specials?
1717 51st Street - 1715 51st St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 51st Street - 1715 51st St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1717 51st Street - 1715 51st St. is pet friendly.
Does 1717 51st Street - 1715 51st St. offer parking?
Yes, 1717 51st Street - 1715 51st St. offers parking.
Does 1717 51st Street - 1715 51st St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 51st Street - 1715 51st St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 51st Street - 1715 51st St. have a pool?
No, 1717 51st Street - 1715 51st St. does not have a pool.
Does 1717 51st Street - 1715 51st St. have accessible units?
No, 1717 51st Street - 1715 51st St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 51st Street - 1715 51st St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1717 51st Street - 1715 51st St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1717 51st Street - 1715 51st St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1717 51st Street - 1715 51st St. has units with air conditioning.

