Galveston, TX
1619 Bayou Homes Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1619 Bayou Homes Dr

1619 Bayou Homes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1619 Bayou Homes Drive, Galveston, TX 77551
Offatts Bayou

Amenities

dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1619 Bayou Homes Dr Available 03/18/19 -

(RLNE4725177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 Bayou Homes Dr have any available units?
1619 Bayou Homes Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galveston, TX.
Is 1619 Bayou Homes Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1619 Bayou Homes Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 Bayou Homes Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1619 Bayou Homes Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1619 Bayou Homes Dr offer parking?
No, 1619 Bayou Homes Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1619 Bayou Homes Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1619 Bayou Homes Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 Bayou Homes Dr have a pool?
No, 1619 Bayou Homes Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1619 Bayou Homes Dr have accessible units?
No, 1619 Bayou Homes Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 Bayou Homes Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1619 Bayou Homes Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1619 Bayou Homes Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1619 Bayou Homes Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

