Home
/
Galveston, TX
/
1515 Bayou Homes Dr
Last updated July 4 2019 at 9:36 AM

1515 Bayou Homes Dr

1515 Bayou Homes Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1515 Bayou Homes Dr, Galveston, TX 77551
Offatts Bayou

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1515 Bayou Homes Dr Available 08/01/19 - Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, Downstairs duplex unit. Granite counters, hardwood and tile throughout, a den/office space, and private garage included. Tons of space! Call to see today!

(RLNE4136399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Bayou Homes Dr have any available units?
1515 Bayou Homes Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galveston, TX.
Is 1515 Bayou Homes Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Bayou Homes Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Bayou Homes Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1515 Bayou Homes Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Galveston.
Does 1515 Bayou Homes Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1515 Bayou Homes Dr offers parking.
Does 1515 Bayou Homes Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 Bayou Homes Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Bayou Homes Dr have a pool?
No, 1515 Bayou Homes Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1515 Bayou Homes Dr have accessible units?
No, 1515 Bayou Homes Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Bayou Homes Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 Bayou Homes Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1515 Bayou Homes Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1515 Bayou Homes Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

