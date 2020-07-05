1515 Bayou Homes Dr, Galveston, TX 77551 Offatts Bayou
Amenities
w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1515 Bayou Homes Dr Available 08/01/19 - Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, Downstairs duplex unit. Granite counters, hardwood and tile throughout, a den/office space, and private garage included. Tons of space! Call to see today!
(RLNE4136399)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1515 Bayou Homes Dr have any available units?
1515 Bayou Homes Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galveston, TX.
Is 1515 Bayou Homes Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Bayou Homes Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.