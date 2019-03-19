2107 18th Street, Galena Park, TX 77547 Galena Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Light and bright house with good space for a family. Fresh paint, new counter top, nice sized rooms. Laundry room in house. Tile in kitchen and living room, laminate in 2 bedrooms and new carpet in dining room and third bedroom
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2107 18th Street have any available units?
2107 18th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galena Park, TX.
Is 2107 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2107 18th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.