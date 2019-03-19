All apartments in Galena Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2107 18th Street

2107 18th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2107 18th Street, Galena Park, TX 77547
Galena Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Light and bright house with good space for a family. Fresh paint, new counter top, nice sized rooms. Laundry room in house. Tile in kitchen and living room, laminate in 2 bedrooms and new carpet in dining room and third bedroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 18th Street have any available units?
2107 18th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galena Park, TX.
Is 2107 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2107 18th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2107 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Galena Park.
Does 2107 18th Street offer parking?
No, 2107 18th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2107 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2107 18th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 18th Street have a pool?
No, 2107 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2107 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 2107 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2107 18th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2107 18th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2107 18th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

