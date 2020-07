Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe elevator 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access lobby on-site laundry concierge dog grooming area

Our accommodating community is completely tailored around you and we're proud to offer everything from a 150-foot resort-style pool and tanning deck to a state-of-the-art fitness center and a Starbucks® WiFi lounge with coffee bar. At Overlook by the Park no detail has been overlooked. Each of our 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments are fitted with modern and stylish features, including solid granite kitchen countertops, pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances and rainwater showerheads to maximize your comfort and create a day-to-day living experience unlike any other. Overlook by the Park is the place to be, when renting a new modern luxury apartments in the heart of Frisco, TX.