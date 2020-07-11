Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse dog park gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub internet access online portal trash valet garage alarm system bike storage business center carport cc payments coffee bar e-payments game room internet cafe key fob access lobby

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Panther Creek is a modern luxury community in Frisco, Texas. Choose from spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans featuring nine-foot or vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, custom maple cabinetry with under-cabinet lighting, brushed nickel fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Select homes include island kitchens, built-in desks, built-in wine racks, separate showers and wraparound balconies. Our 5,500 square foot modern clubhouse features contemporary decor, a great place to come relax or to entertain and includes a community workspace with conference room, gaming lounge and separate billiards room. You can work up a sweat in our state-of-the-art fitness center or relax in our resort-style pool area with fountains, spa, sundeck and outdoor kitchen. Our pet friendly community also includes a serene ...