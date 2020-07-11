Amenities
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Panther Creek is a modern luxury community in Frisco, Texas. Choose from spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans featuring nine-foot or vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, custom maple cabinetry with under-cabinet lighting, brushed nickel fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Select homes include island kitchens, built-in desks, built-in wine racks, separate showers and wraparound balconies. Our 5,500 square foot modern clubhouse features contemporary decor, a great place to come relax or to entertain and includes a community workspace with conference room, gaming lounge and separate billiards room. You can work up a sweat in our state-of-the-art fitness center or relax in our resort-style pool area with fountains, spa, sundeck and outdoor kitchen. Our pet friendly community also includes a serene ...