Frisco, TX
Camden Panther Creek
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:40 PM

Camden Panther Creek

9415 Panther Creek Pkwy · (857) 777-5758
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9415 Panther Creek Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75035

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1022 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,219

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 1123 · Avail. now

$1,219

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 532 · Avail. Oct 3

$1,229

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1535 · Avail. now

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Unit 932 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,609

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Unit 1331 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,609

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Panther Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
online portal
trash valet
garage
alarm system
bike storage
business center
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
game room
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Panther Creek is a modern luxury community in Frisco, Texas. Choose from spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans featuring nine-foot or vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, custom maple cabinetry with under-cabinet lighting, brushed nickel fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Select homes include island kitchens, built-in desks, built-in wine racks, separate showers and wraparound balconies. Our 5,500 square foot modern clubhouse features contemporary decor, a great place to come relax or to entertain and includes a community workspace with conference room, gaming lounge and separate billiards room. You can work up a sweat in our state-of-the-art fitness center or relax in our resort-style pool area with fountains, spa, sundeck and outdoor kitchen. Our pet friendly community also includes a serene ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Move-in Fees: $225
Additional: Valet Living (trash pickup) $30, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $20 per month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive; With no weight limit.
Storage Details: Attached garages: included in 1st floor units; Detached garages: $90/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Panther Creek have any available units?
Camden Panther Creek has 17 units available starting at $1,219 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Panther Creek have?
Some of Camden Panther Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Panther Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Panther Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Panther Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Panther Creek is pet friendly.
Does Camden Panther Creek offer parking?
Yes, Camden Panther Creek offers parking.
Does Camden Panther Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Panther Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Panther Creek have a pool?
Yes, Camden Panther Creek has a pool.
Does Camden Panther Creek have accessible units?
No, Camden Panther Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Panther Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Panther Creek has units with dishwashers.
