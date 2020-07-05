All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 9992 Wyndbrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
9992 Wyndbrook Drive
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:30 AM

9992 Wyndbrook Drive

9992 Wyndbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9992 Wyndbrook Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy nice and clean 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage. Nice interior paints, upgrade granite counter tops every where in the house, very nice laminate floors the whole house, bathtub, shower, toilets.... Must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9992 Wyndbrook Drive have any available units?
9992 Wyndbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9992 Wyndbrook Drive have?
Some of 9992 Wyndbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9992 Wyndbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9992 Wyndbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9992 Wyndbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9992 Wyndbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9992 Wyndbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9992 Wyndbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 9992 Wyndbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9992 Wyndbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9992 Wyndbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 9992 Wyndbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9992 Wyndbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 9992 Wyndbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9992 Wyndbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9992 Wyndbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District