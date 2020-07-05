Rent Calculator
9987 Dartmouth Dr
9987 Dartmouth Drive
·
No Longer Available
9987 Dartmouth Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
dogs allowed
pool
playground
playground
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9987 Dartmouth Dr have any available units?
9987 Dartmouth Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
Is 9987 Dartmouth Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9987 Dartmouth Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9987 Dartmouth Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9987 Dartmouth Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9987 Dartmouth Dr offer parking?
No, 9987 Dartmouth Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9987 Dartmouth Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9987 Dartmouth Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9987 Dartmouth Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9987 Dartmouth Dr has a pool.
Does 9987 Dartmouth Dr have accessible units?
No, 9987 Dartmouth Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9987 Dartmouth Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9987 Dartmouth Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9987 Dartmouth Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9987 Dartmouth Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
