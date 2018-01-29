All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 9970 Randel Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
9970 Randel Rd
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

9970 Randel Rd

9970 Randel Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9970 Randel Road, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Frisco Home 3/2/2 in quite neighborhood is a must see - Redone - Frisco home with 3/2/2.
This recently redone home for your family, has three bedroom, two bath, two car garage listing with 1243 sq ft sits on a 7292 corner lot. Nice wooden floors in open style living areas and bedrooms have carpet, granite counters throughout the house, new appliances including the dishwasher, stove, microwave in a large open kitchen with tons of cabinets and storage. The living room has a fireplace with tile surround and a mantel, dining area, wtih lots of tall ceilings. It has a two tone paint finish and it has a fenced in yard. This will be a lovely home for your family so come on our and see this location.

(RLNE5638835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9970 Randel Rd have any available units?
9970 Randel Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9970 Randel Rd have?
Some of 9970 Randel Rd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9970 Randel Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9970 Randel Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9970 Randel Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9970 Randel Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9970 Randel Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9970 Randel Rd offers parking.
Does 9970 Randel Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9970 Randel Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9970 Randel Rd have a pool?
No, 9970 Randel Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9970 Randel Rd have accessible units?
No, 9970 Randel Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9970 Randel Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9970 Randel Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District