9970 Randel Rd

Amenities

Frisco Home 3/2/2 in quite neighborhood is a must see - Redone - Frisco home with 3/2/2.

This recently redone home for your family, has three bedroom, two bath, two car garage listing with 1243 sq ft sits on a 7292 corner lot. Nice wooden floors in open style living areas and bedrooms have carpet, granite counters throughout the house, new appliances including the dishwasher, stove, microwave in a large open kitchen with tons of cabinets and storage. The living room has a fireplace with tile surround and a mantel, dining area, wtih lots of tall ceilings. It has a two tone paint finish and it has a fenced in yard. This will be a lovely home for your family so come on our and see this location.



(RLNE5638835)