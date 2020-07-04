Charming immaculate 1 story home in a fmaily frendly neighborhoold with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Laminate wood floor in family, living, master and all bedrooms. Very conveniently location with Frisco ISD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9941 Danbury Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
What amenities does 9941 Danbury Drive have?
Some of 9941 Danbury Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9941 Danbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9941 Danbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.