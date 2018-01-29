Beautiful townhome in a great location. Open living, dining and kitchen area. Master bedroom is downstairs. Walk-in closets in all bedroom. Loft, study and two other bedrooms upstairs. New carpet installed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9938 Wake Bridge Drive have any available units?
9938 Wake Bridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9938 Wake Bridge Drive have?
Some of 9938 Wake Bridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9938 Wake Bridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9938 Wake Bridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.