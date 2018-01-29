All apartments in Frisco
9938 Wake Bridge Drive

9938 Wake Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9938 Wake Bridge Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful townhome in a great location. Open living, dining and kitchen area. Master bedroom is downstairs. Walk-in closets in all bedroom. Loft, study and two other bedrooms upstairs. New carpet installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9938 Wake Bridge Drive have any available units?
9938 Wake Bridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9938 Wake Bridge Drive have?
Some of 9938 Wake Bridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9938 Wake Bridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9938 Wake Bridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9938 Wake Bridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9938 Wake Bridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9938 Wake Bridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9938 Wake Bridge Drive offers parking.
Does 9938 Wake Bridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9938 Wake Bridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9938 Wake Bridge Drive have a pool?
No, 9938 Wake Bridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9938 Wake Bridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 9938 Wake Bridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9938 Wake Bridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9938 Wake Bridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

