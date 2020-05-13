All apartments in Frisco
9912 Bordeaux Ave
9912 Bordeaux Ave

9912 Bordeaux Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9912 Bordeaux Avenue, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9912 Bordeaux Ave. Frisco, TX - Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,648 sq ft, 1 story home in Frisco! Spacious living room with beautiful dark wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with natural lighting. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard with stone slab, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

(RLNE5111176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9912 Bordeaux Ave have any available units?
9912 Bordeaux Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 9912 Bordeaux Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9912 Bordeaux Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9912 Bordeaux Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9912 Bordeaux Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9912 Bordeaux Ave offer parking?
No, 9912 Bordeaux Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9912 Bordeaux Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9912 Bordeaux Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9912 Bordeaux Ave have a pool?
No, 9912 Bordeaux Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9912 Bordeaux Ave have accessible units?
No, 9912 Bordeaux Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9912 Bordeaux Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9912 Bordeaux Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9912 Bordeaux Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9912 Bordeaux Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

