Description Coming Soon! If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9909 Carmel Valley Drive have any available units?
9909 Carmel Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 9909 Carmel Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9909 Carmel Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9909 Carmel Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9909 Carmel Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9909 Carmel Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 9909 Carmel Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9909 Carmel Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9909 Carmel Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9909 Carmel Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 9909 Carmel Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9909 Carmel Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 9909 Carmel Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9909 Carmel Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9909 Carmel Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9909 Carmel Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9909 Carmel Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
