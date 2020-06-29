Rent Calculator
All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 9909 Bordeaux Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
9909 Bordeaux Avenue
Last updated September 3 2019 at 11:20 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9909 Bordeaux Avenue
9909 Bordeaux Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
9909 Bordeaux Avenue, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9909 Bordeaux Avenue have any available units?
9909 Bordeaux Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9909 Bordeaux Avenue have?
Some of 9909 Bordeaux Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9909 Bordeaux Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9909 Bordeaux Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9909 Bordeaux Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9909 Bordeaux Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 9909 Bordeaux Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9909 Bordeaux Avenue offers parking.
Does 9909 Bordeaux Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9909 Bordeaux Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9909 Bordeaux Avenue have a pool?
No, 9909 Bordeaux Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9909 Bordeaux Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9909 Bordeaux Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9909 Bordeaux Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9909 Bordeaux Avenue has units with dishwashers.
