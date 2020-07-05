9909 Belfort Drive

Good location just north of 121. Frisco excellent schools. Open floor plan with large kitchen, 2 dining areas, spacious rooms, high ceilings, storage shed in back yard, 8 foot fence. Ready for qualified with good credit and stable income.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
