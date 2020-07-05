All apartments in Frisco
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
9909 Belfort Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9909 Belfort Drive

9909 Belfort Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9909 Belfort Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Good location just north of 121. Frisco excellent schools. Open floor plan with large kitchen, 2 dining areas, spacious rooms, high ceilings, storage shed in back yard, 8 foot fence. Ready for qualified with good credit and stable income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9909 Belfort Drive have any available units?
9909 Belfort Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9909 Belfort Drive have?
Some of 9909 Belfort Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9909 Belfort Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9909 Belfort Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9909 Belfort Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9909 Belfort Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9909 Belfort Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9909 Belfort Drive offers parking.
Does 9909 Belfort Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9909 Belfort Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9909 Belfort Drive have a pool?
No, 9909 Belfort Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9909 Belfort Drive have accessible units?
No, 9909 Belfort Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9909 Belfort Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9909 Belfort Drive has units with dishwashers.

