Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
9905 Ashmont Drive
Last updated July 12 2019 at 2:45 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9905 Ashmont Drive
9905 Ashmont Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9905 Ashmont Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9905 Ashmont Drive have any available units?
9905 Ashmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Frisco Rent Report
.
Is 9905 Ashmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9905 Ashmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9905 Ashmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9905 Ashmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 9905 Ashmont Drive offer parking?
No, 9905 Ashmont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9905 Ashmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9905 Ashmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9905 Ashmont Drive have a pool?
No, 9905 Ashmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9905 Ashmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 9905 Ashmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9905 Ashmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9905 Ashmont Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9905 Ashmont Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9905 Ashmont Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
