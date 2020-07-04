All apartments in Frisco
Last updated October 21 2019 at 8:02 AM

9901 Queens Road

9901 Queens Road · No Longer Available
Location

9901 Queens Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fees**

Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 1,907 sq ft, 1 story home in Frisco! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9901 Queens Road have any available units?
9901 Queens Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9901 Queens Road have?
Some of 9901 Queens Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9901 Queens Road currently offering any rent specials?
9901 Queens Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9901 Queens Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9901 Queens Road is pet friendly.
Does 9901 Queens Road offer parking?
No, 9901 Queens Road does not offer parking.
Does 9901 Queens Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9901 Queens Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9901 Queens Road have a pool?
No, 9901 Queens Road does not have a pool.
Does 9901 Queens Road have accessible units?
No, 9901 Queens Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9901 Queens Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9901 Queens Road does not have units with dishwashers.

