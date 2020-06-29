All apartments in Frisco
Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:01 AM

9881 Danbury Drive

9881 Danbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9881 Danbury Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9881 Danbury Drive have any available units?
9881 Danbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9881 Danbury Drive have?
Some of 9881 Danbury Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9881 Danbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9881 Danbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9881 Danbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9881 Danbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9881 Danbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9881 Danbury Drive offers parking.
Does 9881 Danbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9881 Danbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9881 Danbury Drive have a pool?
No, 9881 Danbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9881 Danbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 9881 Danbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9881 Danbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9881 Danbury Drive has units with dishwashers.

