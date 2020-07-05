9865 Clancy Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Impressive 5 bedroom Darling Home*Extensive stone & brick exterior*Hand scraped hardwood flooring*Custom chefs kitchen complete with Jenn Air gas stove; warming drawer and hot plate*Wine Cooler and SS fridge included*Media includes projection screen*Sparkling pool and spa*covered outdoor entertaining area and built in gas grill*monthly pool service included*Pool security fence does not stay