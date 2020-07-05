All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 9865 Clancy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
9865 Clancy Drive
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:59 AM

9865 Clancy Drive

9865 Clancy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9865 Clancy Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Impressive 5 bedroom Darling Home*Extensive stone & brick exterior*Hand scraped hardwood flooring*Custom chefs kitchen complete with Jenn Air gas stove; warming drawer and hot plate*Wine Cooler and SS fridge included*Media includes projection screen*Sparkling pool and spa*covered outdoor entertaining area and built in gas grill*monthly pool service included*Pool security fence does not stay

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9865 Clancy Drive have any available units?
9865 Clancy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9865 Clancy Drive have?
Some of 9865 Clancy Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9865 Clancy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9865 Clancy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9865 Clancy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9865 Clancy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9865 Clancy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9865 Clancy Drive offers parking.
Does 9865 Clancy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9865 Clancy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9865 Clancy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9865 Clancy Drive has a pool.
Does 9865 Clancy Drive have accessible units?
No, 9865 Clancy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9865 Clancy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9865 Clancy Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District