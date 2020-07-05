9865 Clancy Drive

Impressive 5 bedroom Darling Home*Extensive stone & brick exterior*Hand scraped hardwood flooring*Custom chefs kitchen complete with Jenn Air gas stove; warming drawer and hot plate*Wine Cooler and SS fridge included*Media includes projection screen*Sparkling pool and spa*covered outdoor entertaining area and built in gas grill*monthly pool service included*Pool security fence does not stay
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
