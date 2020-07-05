Multiple applications received. Corner lot home with laminate wood floors in the large living room and formal dinning area, and ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Updates include granite countertop. Priced for quick lease - will not last.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9860 Laurel Lane have any available units?
9860 Laurel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9860 Laurel Lane have?
Some of 9860 Laurel Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9860 Laurel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9860 Laurel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.