Frisco, TX
9860 Laurel Lane
Last updated May 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

9860 Laurel Lane

9860 Laurel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9860 Laurel Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Multiple applications received. Corner lot home with laminate wood floors in the large living room and formal dinning area, and ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Updates include granite countertop. Priced for quick lease - will not last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9860 Laurel Lane have any available units?
9860 Laurel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9860 Laurel Lane have?
Some of 9860 Laurel Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9860 Laurel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9860 Laurel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9860 Laurel Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9860 Laurel Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9860 Laurel Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9860 Laurel Lane offers parking.
Does 9860 Laurel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9860 Laurel Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9860 Laurel Lane have a pool?
No, 9860 Laurel Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9860 Laurel Lane have accessible units?
No, 9860 Laurel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9860 Laurel Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9860 Laurel Lane has units with dishwashers.

