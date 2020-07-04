Rent Calculator
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
9854 Wake Bridge Drive
Last updated August 19 2019 at 2:36 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9854 Wake Bridge Drive
9854 Wake Bridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
9854 Wake Bridge Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New paint! 2nd floor new wood flooring!! Great floor plan with lots of natural light and walking distance to lebanon high and FISD. granite counter top at kitchen. lots of upgrade!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9854 Wake Bridge Drive have any available units?
9854 Wake Bridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9854 Wake Bridge Drive have?
Some of 9854 Wake Bridge Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9854 Wake Bridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9854 Wake Bridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9854 Wake Bridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9854 Wake Bridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 9854 Wake Bridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9854 Wake Bridge Drive offers parking.
Does 9854 Wake Bridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9854 Wake Bridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9854 Wake Bridge Drive have a pool?
No, 9854 Wake Bridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9854 Wake Bridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 9854 Wake Bridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9854 Wake Bridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9854 Wake Bridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
