9831 Dartmouth Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9831 Dartmouth Drive

9831 Dartmouth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9831 Dartmouth Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
extra storage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home with Frisco schools. Additional storage and organization racks have been added throughout the home. Perfect for a temporary relocation or a longer stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9831 Dartmouth Drive have any available units?
9831 Dartmouth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9831 Dartmouth Drive have?
Some of 9831 Dartmouth Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9831 Dartmouth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9831 Dartmouth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9831 Dartmouth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9831 Dartmouth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9831 Dartmouth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9831 Dartmouth Drive offers parking.
Does 9831 Dartmouth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9831 Dartmouth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9831 Dartmouth Drive have a pool?
No, 9831 Dartmouth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9831 Dartmouth Drive have accessible units?
No, 9831 Dartmouth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9831 Dartmouth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9831 Dartmouth Drive has units with dishwashers.

