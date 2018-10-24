Rent Calculator
Frisco, TX
9824 Camfield Avenue
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9824 Camfield Avenue
9824 Camfield Ave
·
No Longer Available
Frisco
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location
9824 Camfield Ave, Frisco, TX 75033
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently updated with surprisingly spacious living area. Bedroom and bath in back and another in front separated in middle by living area. Has a brick wood burning fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9824 Camfield Avenue have any available units?
9824 Camfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9824 Camfield Avenue have?
Some of 9824 Camfield Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9824 Camfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9824 Camfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9824 Camfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9824 Camfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 9824 Camfield Avenue offer parking?
No, 9824 Camfield Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9824 Camfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9824 Camfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9824 Camfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 9824 Camfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9824 Camfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9824 Camfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9824 Camfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9824 Camfield Avenue has units with dishwashers.
