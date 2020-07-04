Rent Calculator
Last updated April 8 2019 at 12:01 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9817 Preston Vineyard Drive
9817 Preston Vineyard Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
9817 Preston Vineyard Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9817 Preston Vineyard Drive have any available units?
9817 Preston Vineyard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Frisco Rent Report
.
Is 9817 Preston Vineyard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9817 Preston Vineyard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9817 Preston Vineyard Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9817 Preston Vineyard Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9817 Preston Vineyard Drive offer parking?
No, 9817 Preston Vineyard Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9817 Preston Vineyard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9817 Preston Vineyard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9817 Preston Vineyard Drive have a pool?
No, 9817 Preston Vineyard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9817 Preston Vineyard Drive have accessible units?
No, 9817 Preston Vineyard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9817 Preston Vineyard Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9817 Preston Vineyard Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9817 Preston Vineyard Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9817 Preston Vineyard Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
