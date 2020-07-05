Rent Calculator
All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 9805 Enmore Lane.
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
9805 Enmore Lane
Last updated March 7 2020 at 8:43 PM
1 of 6
9805 Enmore Lane
9805 Enmore Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9805 Enmore Lane, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9805 Enmore Lane have any available units?
9805 Enmore Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
Is 9805 Enmore Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9805 Enmore Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9805 Enmore Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9805 Enmore Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 9805 Enmore Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9805 Enmore Lane offers parking.
Does 9805 Enmore Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9805 Enmore Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9805 Enmore Lane have a pool?
No, 9805 Enmore Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9805 Enmore Lane have accessible units?
No, 9805 Enmore Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9805 Enmore Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9805 Enmore Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 9805 Enmore Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9805 Enmore Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
