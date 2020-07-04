Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 9704 Legend Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
9704 Legend Trail
Last updated August 14 2019 at 2:50 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9704 Legend Trail
9704 Legend Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
9704 Legend Trail, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Granite Kitchen- New wooden fence- New hardwood floors downstairs- New carpet upstairs; - New toilets in all bathrooms
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9704 Legend Trail have any available units?
9704 Legend Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9704 Legend Trail have?
Some of 9704 Legend Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9704 Legend Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9704 Legend Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9704 Legend Trail pet-friendly?
No, 9704 Legend Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 9704 Legend Trail offer parking?
Yes, 9704 Legend Trail offers parking.
Does 9704 Legend Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9704 Legend Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9704 Legend Trail have a pool?
No, 9704 Legend Trail does not have a pool.
Does 9704 Legend Trail have accessible units?
No, 9704 Legend Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9704 Legend Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9704 Legend Trail has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Similar Pages
Frisco 1 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Frisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stonebriar
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District