Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
9693 Planters Row Dr
Last updated May 16 2019 at 7:37 AM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9693 Planters Row Dr
9693 Planters Row Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
9693 Planters Row Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
The Trails
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful Ashton Woods home in the highly sought after Trails of Frisco. 4 bed/ 3.5 bath, large upstairs game room and media room. A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9693 Planters Row Dr have any available units?
9693 Planters Row Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9693 Planters Row Dr have?
Some of 9693 Planters Row Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9693 Planters Row Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9693 Planters Row Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9693 Planters Row Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9693 Planters Row Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9693 Planters Row Dr offer parking?
No, 9693 Planters Row Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9693 Planters Row Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9693 Planters Row Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9693 Planters Row Dr have a pool?
No, 9693 Planters Row Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9693 Planters Row Dr have accessible units?
No, 9693 Planters Row Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9693 Planters Row Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9693 Planters Row Dr has units with dishwashers.
