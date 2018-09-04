Rent Calculator
Home
Frisco, TX
9688 Hickory Street
Last updated February 15 2020 at 12:49 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9688 Hickory Street
9688 Hickory Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
9688 Hickory Street, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious home with large yard. Rear Entry Garage. Newly painted throughout. New flooring.
All Measurements to be verified by buyer. All schools to be verified by buyer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9688 Hickory Street have any available units?
9688 Hickory Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9688 Hickory Street have?
Some of 9688 Hickory Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9688 Hickory Street currently offering any rent specials?
9688 Hickory Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9688 Hickory Street pet-friendly?
No, 9688 Hickory Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 9688 Hickory Street offer parking?
Yes, 9688 Hickory Street offers parking.
Does 9688 Hickory Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9688 Hickory Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9688 Hickory Street have a pool?
No, 9688 Hickory Street does not have a pool.
Does 9688 Hickory Street have accessible units?
No, 9688 Hickory Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9688 Hickory Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9688 Hickory Street has units with dishwashers.
